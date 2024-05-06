American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,411,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.