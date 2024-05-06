American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Public Education Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

