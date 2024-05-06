Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.65.

DLR stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

