Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%.
Legrand Stock Performance
Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Legrand has a 52 week low of $91.91 and a 52 week high of $104.91.
About Legrand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legrand
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.