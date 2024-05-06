Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Legrand has a 52 week low of $91.91 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

