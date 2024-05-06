Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on DVAX
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.