Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

