Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.