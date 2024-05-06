China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2118 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.
About China Resources Gas Group
