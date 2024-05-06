China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.2118 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

