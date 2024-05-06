Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
