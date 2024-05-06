Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

