Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $233,354. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

