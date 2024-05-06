PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

