Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFGC opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

