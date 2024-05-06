Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $9.83 on Monday. Eramet has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

