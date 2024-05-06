Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of SLVYY stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Solvay has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.28.
Solvay Company Profile
