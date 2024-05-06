EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409 over the last three months. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

