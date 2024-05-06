Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at B. Riley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.