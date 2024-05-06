Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Honest Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.85 on Monday. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.
HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
