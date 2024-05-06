Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.85 on Monday. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.