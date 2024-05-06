HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HubSpot Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $600.27 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.26.
HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
