F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FG opened at $39.90 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

