Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

