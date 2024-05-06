Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $1.41

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4103 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.1 %

JRONY stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

