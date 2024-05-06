Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.70% of Albany International worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 369,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

