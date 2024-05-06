Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5685 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Holcim Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Holcim stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Holcim has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.25.
About Holcim
