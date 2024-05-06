Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Raises Dividend to $2.53 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.5252 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

