Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Raises Dividend to $2.53 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.5252 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99.
Macquarie Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.
About Macquarie Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Metal Stocks Setting Up for Double-Digit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.