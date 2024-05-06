Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.45 million. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.