LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LifeMD Trading Up 0.2 %
LFMD opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
