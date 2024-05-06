Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYO opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,650 shares of company stock worth $5,862,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

