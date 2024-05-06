Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 18.51%.

Profire Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.55. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

