Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDVT stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.16. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Red Violet in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

