Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $58,079,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,090,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 744,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $16,964,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

