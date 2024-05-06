Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PACS Group

PACS stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.