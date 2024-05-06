Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

