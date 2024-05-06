Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

