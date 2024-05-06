SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFA opened at $78.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.