SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $43.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

