Summit Global Investments Invests $436,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEB shares. StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,220.01 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,048.01 and a 12 month high of $3,942.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

