Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $926.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $36,640,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $35,416,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

