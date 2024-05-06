XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $138.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE XPO opened at $112.56 on Monday. XPO has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

