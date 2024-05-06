Arbor Realty Trust’s (ABR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of ABR opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

