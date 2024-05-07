Leafly (LFLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Leafly has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.
Leafly Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Leafly has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Leafly Company Profile
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
