Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $153.50

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

