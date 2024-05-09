The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Reduced by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,169 shares of company stock worth $8,676,992. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HIG stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

