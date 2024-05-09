Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 391,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.