Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

