Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.72 and a 200-day moving average of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

