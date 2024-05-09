Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kenvue by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kenvue by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 684,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 142,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

