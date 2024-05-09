Welltower Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 146.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

