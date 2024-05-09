Welltower Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 146.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
