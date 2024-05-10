Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

