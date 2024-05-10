WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLG. Barclays raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

NYSE KLG opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

