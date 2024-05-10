Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.